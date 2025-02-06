Pam Bondi Takes the Helm as Trump's Attorney General Amidst DOJ Upheaval
Pam Bondi was sworn in as Attorney General, taking charge of the Justice Department under President Trump. Her appointment comes amidst a turbulent time for the department, including mass firings and legal disputes with the FBI. Bondi pledges to restore integrity and fight crime while maintaining political neutrality.
Pam Bondi was sworn in as attorney general on Wednesday, amidst considerable changes at the Justice Department directed by President Donald Trump, who is keen on reshaping the agency he frequently criticizes.
The swearing-in ceremony occurred in the Oval Office, marking Trump's first involvement in a second-term Cabinet member's oath-taking. Bondi's appointment signals a significant shift, notably with recent dismissals of prosecutors and FBI officials, and pardons related to the January 6 Capitol riot.
Bondi's role is under scrutiny due to her ties with Trump and the ongoing conflict between the Justice Department and FBI. While Bondi promises impartiality, her stance aligns with Trump against alleged past political prosecutions.
