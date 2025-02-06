Left Menu

Union Challenges Musk's Federal System Access in Court

A major U.S. labor union, the AFL-CIO, has filed a lawsuit to block Elon Musk's access to sensitive Department of Labor data. The union warns that Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could expose investigations into his companies, potentially compromising workers' safety and economic data.

Updated: 06-02-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:41 IST
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), one of the largest U.S. labor unions, has filed a legal challenge aimed at preventing Elon Musk's potential access to confidential Department of Labor information. The union's lawsuit, presented on Wednesday, raises concerns about the billionaire's new role under President Donald Trump's administration.

As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is charged with identifying waste and fraud within federal agencies. However, union leaders argue this could allow him access to sensitive investigations conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), especially those concerning his companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, and potentially expose competitors' data.

The AFL-CIO's complaint cites previous instances where DOGE gained access to crucial government data and stresses the risk to OSHA's integrity. Meanwhile, Musk has yet to comment, while the White House maintains that conflicts of interest will be avoided. U.S. District Judge John Bates will soon decide on the union's request to block DOGE's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

