FCC Investigates CBS '60 Minutes' Interview Amid News Distortion Allegations

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has released both the transcript and video of a '60 Minutes' interview featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris, conducted by CBS News. This move is part of an investigation into allegations that the network violated FCC rules concerning news distortion.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, appointed by former President Donald Trump, emphasized the importance of public commentary on the matter. CBS has provided both the unredacted transcript and video, asserting that the interview was neither doctored nor deceitful, as evidenced in documents made available this week.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez stated that the provided materials do not indicate any rule breaches, advocating dismissal of the complaint to prevent politicization of FCC enforcement actions. Additionally, Paramount's ongoing merger ambitions with Skydance Media highlight the broader implications of the case on the broadcasting industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)