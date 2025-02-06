Fiji PM Urges Action on U.S. Deportations and Climate Change

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka raised alarms this week over the U.S. mass deportation of criminals, citing potential safety risks for Pacific Island nations. In a meeting with the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus chairman, Rabuka highlighted the impact of deportations on small communities, particularly concerning drug and gang-related convictions.

As the first Pacific Islands leader to visit Washington since President Donald Trump took office, Rabuka aimed to address regional concerns, including the U.S. exit from international climate agreements. The visit coincides with rising deportation reports from nations like Fiji, Tonga, and Papua New Guinea, igniting fears about integrating returnees with serious criminal histories.

During discussions with Democratic Congressman Ed Case of Hawaii, Rabuka called for coordinated efforts to manage the deportation process effectively. Meanwhile, officials from other Pacific Island countries engaged in talks with U.S. departments amid fears of Trump's immigration crackdown affecting legal migrants. The leaders stressed the need for the continued allocation of foreign aid and protection under existing migration provisions.

