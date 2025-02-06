Left Menu

Fiji PM Urges Action on U.S. Deportations and Climate Change

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed concern over the deportation of Pacific Island criminals from the U.S., citing safety risks for small communities. During a meeting in Washington, Rabuka also urged reconsideration of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, considering the climate crisis impacts on the islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:25 IST
Fiji PM Urges Action on U.S. Deportations and Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka raised alarms this week over the U.S. mass deportation of criminals, citing potential safety risks for Pacific Island nations. In a meeting with the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus chairman, Rabuka highlighted the impact of deportations on small communities, particularly concerning drug and gang-related convictions.

As the first Pacific Islands leader to visit Washington since President Donald Trump took office, Rabuka aimed to address regional concerns, including the U.S. exit from international climate agreements. The visit coincides with rising deportation reports from nations like Fiji, Tonga, and Papua New Guinea, igniting fears about integrating returnees with serious criminal histories.

During discussions with Democratic Congressman Ed Case of Hawaii, Rabuka called for coordinated efforts to manage the deportation process effectively. Meanwhile, officials from other Pacific Island countries engaged in talks with U.S. departments amid fears of Trump's immigration crackdown affecting legal migrants. The leaders stressed the need for the continued allocation of foreign aid and protection under existing migration provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025