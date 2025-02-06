Texas Executes Pastor's Killer: A Tale of Crime and Punishment

In a Texas state penitentiary on Wednesday, Steven Lawayne Nelson was executed for the murder of Rev. Clint Dobson. The execution marked the second in the United States this year and the first of four imminent Texas executions.

Nelson's conviction stemmed from the 2011 killing of Dobson, a pastor at NorthPointe Baptist Church, and the assault of church secretary, Judy Elliott, who survived. Despite Nelson's claims of being merely a lookout, forensic evidence and trial testimonies placed him at the crime scene.

Legal avenues to block Nelson's execution were exhausted following multiple appeals denied by both state and federal courts. His case underlines the broader debate surrounding capital punishment, with three more executions scheduled in Texas before April's end.

