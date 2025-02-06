Calls for Maori Rights Resurgence at Waitangi Commemorations

Thousands gathered across New Zealand on Thursday to mark the signing of the country's founding document, with many urging an end to government policies perceived as undermining the rights promised to the Indigenous Maori population.

At the dawn service at Waitangi, where the Treaty of Waitangi was first signed in 1840, community leaders pressed the government to honor commitments made 185 years ago. This message resonated at peaceful rallies attracting hundreds of participants later that day.

Activist Anaru Ryall, from the Tiriti Action Group Poneke, voiced concerns in Wellington, criticizing the government's actions against Maori representation and cultural rights. Relations between the Maori and the New Zealand government have strained following the conservative government's recent policy changes, impacting Maori communities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)