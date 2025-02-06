Left Menu

Calls for Maori Rights Resurgence at Waitangi Commemorations

Thousands in New Zealand gathered for Waitangi Day, urging the government to honor commitments made in the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi with the Maori. Activists highlighted policy rollbacks and diminishing Maori rights. The annual event serves as both celebration and protest, reflecting ongoing tensions between Maori communities and the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:50 IST
Thousands gathered across New Zealand on Thursday to mark the signing of the country's founding document, with many urging an end to government policies perceived as undermining the rights promised to the Indigenous Maori population.

At the dawn service at Waitangi, where the Treaty of Waitangi was first signed in 1840, community leaders pressed the government to honor commitments made 185 years ago. This message resonated at peaceful rallies attracting hundreds of participants later that day.

Activist Anaru Ryall, from the Tiriti Action Group Poneke, voiced concerns in Wellington, criticizing the government's actions against Maori representation and cultural rights. Relations between the Maori and the New Zealand government have strained following the conservative government's recent policy changes, impacting Maori communities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

