Tipra Motha Party and the Fight for Indigenous Rights in Tripura
Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma highlighted efforts by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah to implement the Tiprasa accord, ensuring indigenous rights in Tripura. Despite opposition from local BJP leaders, Debbarma expressed confidence in winning upcoming tribal council elections, stressing equality in politics and future generations' rights.
- Country:
- India
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, recently announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are considering the implementation of the Tiprasa accord, which aims to secure the rights of Tripura's indigenous population.
Comprising over 40 tribes, the indigenous community in Tripura represents a significant portion of the state's demographic. In March 2024, the Tipper Motha Party reached an agreement with the central and state governments pledging overall development for these communities.
With the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections approaching, Debbarma expressed confidence, citing the party's substantial groundwork over the past five years. He referenced historical opposition to tribal rights but reaffirmed his commitment to the Tiprasa people's future.
