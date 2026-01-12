Left Menu

Tipra Motha Party and the Fight for Indigenous Rights in Tripura

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma highlighted efforts by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah to implement the Tiprasa accord, ensuring indigenous rights in Tripura. Despite opposition from local BJP leaders, Debbarma expressed confidence in winning upcoming tribal council elections, stressing equality in politics and future generations' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:36 IST
Tipra Motha Party and the Fight for Indigenous Rights in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party, recently announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are considering the implementation of the Tiprasa accord, which aims to secure the rights of Tripura's indigenous population.

Comprising over 40 tribes, the indigenous community in Tripura represents a significant portion of the state's demographic. In March 2024, the Tipper Motha Party reached an agreement with the central and state governments pledging overall development for these communities.

With the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections approaching, Debbarma expressed confidence, citing the party's substantial groundwork over the past five years. He referenced historical opposition to tribal rights but reaffirmed his commitment to the Tiprasa people's future.

TRENDING

1
Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

Bitter Cold Wave Grips North India: Unprecedented Chill Witnessed

 India
2
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
3
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026