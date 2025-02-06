Panama Canal Standoff: U.S. Claims and Denials Escalate

Tensions have risen between the United States and Panama after the Panama Canal Authority refuted U.S. claims about exemption from crossing fees. President Trump had previously threatened to reclaim control of the canal, arguing that Panama charges excessive fees for passage.

The U.S. assertion that it could save millions annually by avoiding fees was met with a strong reply from the Panama Canal Authority, which reiterated its stance on maintaining current fee structures. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent meeting with Panamanian officials underscored the negotiating complexities.

President Trump has accused Panama of yielding control to China, a charge denied by both Panamanian and Chinese authorities. Despite threats, Panama remains committed to its management of the canal, which was transferred to Panama in 1999 after decades of U.S. administration.

