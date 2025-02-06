Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Poonch: JCO Found Dead

A Junior Commissioned Officer was discovered dead with a bullet wound in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Initially suspected to be a suicide, the incident occurred in the Mendhar sector. An investigation by the Army is underway to uncover the details of the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:14 IST
Tragic Incident in Poonch: JCO Found Dead
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was found dead with a bullet injury on Thursday, according to officials.

The discovery was made in the Mendhar sector, a border area, when fellow jawans stumbled upon Naib Subedar lying injured.

Despite immediate efforts to save him by rushing him to a hospital, medical professionals pronounced the officer dead upon arrival. The Army has launched an investigation, with preliminary reports indicating a potential suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025