Tragic Incident in Poonch: JCO Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was found dead with a bullet injury on Thursday, according to officials.

The discovery was made in the Mendhar sector, a border area, when fellow jawans stumbled upon Naib Subedar lying injured.

Despite immediate efforts to save him by rushing him to a hospital, medical professionals pronounced the officer dead upon arrival. The Army has launched an investigation, with preliminary reports indicating a potential suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)