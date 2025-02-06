Tragic Incident in Poonch: JCO Found Dead
A Junior Commissioned Officer was discovered dead with a bullet wound in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Initially suspected to be a suicide, the incident occurred in the Mendhar sector. An investigation by the Army is underway to uncover the details of the tragic event.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was found dead with a bullet injury on Thursday, according to officials.
The discovery was made in the Mendhar sector, a border area, when fellow jawans stumbled upon Naib Subedar lying injured.
Despite immediate efforts to save him by rushing him to a hospital, medical professionals pronounced the officer dead upon arrival. The Army has launched an investigation, with preliminary reports indicating a potential suicide.
