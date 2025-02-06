China and Thailand Strengthen Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

In a significant meeting held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the need for deepened trust and expanded cooperation between their nations to navigate growing global uncertainties.

The discussions highlighted key projects such as the high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Kunming and collaboration in the fields of digital economy and electric vehicles. Xi underscored the importance of mutual support in strategic interests, following recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

As the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Thailand addressed tourism-related safety concerns by tackling online fraud, a collaborative effort that earned China's appreciation for its strides against online gambling and telecom fraud.

