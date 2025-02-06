Patna Hotel Bomb Scare: A Hoax Sparks Investigation
The Bihar Police investigated a threat email received by a luxury hotel in Patna, alleging explosives were planted outside. The email, claimed to be sent by 'Yakub Memon,' was found to be a hoax. Police are tracing the sender in an ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, the Bihar Police confirmed that an emailed threat to a luxury hotel in Patna turned out to be a false alarm. The email claimed explosives were planted outside the hotel, triggering a swift police investigation.
The threat was sent to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan on January 1st, prompting police to thoroughly investigate, according to Sitaram Prasad, Station House Officer of Gandhi Maidan Police Station. They found no evidence of explosives.
Identified as 'Yakub Memon,' the email's sender remains at large as authorities continue to trace the individuals responsible.
