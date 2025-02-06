China Condemns U.S. Tariffs, Calls for Global Unity

The Chinese commerce ministry has sharply criticized U.S. tariffs, calling them 'vile' and 'unilateralist,' actions that worsen global trade tensions.

During a regular news conference, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian highlighted China's readiness to partner with other nations to tackle the challenges posed by unilateralism and trade protectionism.

He particularly addressed the issue in light of U.S. plans for tariffs on Canada and Mexico, positioning China as a collaborative force in global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)