Karti Chidambaram's Legal Battle: Allegations of Political Vendetta in Diageo Case

The Delhi High Court will hear Karti Chidambaram's plea on April 16 to quash a CBI FIR alleging his involvement in helping Diageo Scotland with duty-free whisky sales. Chidambaram claims the FIR is politically motivated and stems from past inquiries related to his father's tenure as finance minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:36 IST
The Delhi High Court is set to hear Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea to dismiss a CBI FIR on April 16. The accusations involve assisting Diageo Scotland in circumventing a duty-free whisky sales ban.

Justice Vikas Mahajan rescheduled the hearing after noting the absence of Karti's counsel during the initial proceedings.

Karti argues that the FIR, initially registered on January 1, is a form of political vendetta. The allegations relate to actions during his father, P Chidambaram's, time as finance minister, emphasizing irregularities in FIPB clearance.

