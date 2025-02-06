Karti Chidambaram's Legal Battle: Allegations of Political Vendetta in Diageo Case

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea to dismiss a CBI FIR on April 16. The accusations involve assisting Diageo Scotland in circumventing a duty-free whisky sales ban.

Justice Vikas Mahajan rescheduled the hearing after noting the absence of Karti's counsel during the initial proceedings.

Karti argues that the FIR, initially registered on January 1, is a form of political vendetta. The allegations relate to actions during his father, P Chidambaram's, time as finance minister, emphasizing irregularities in FIPB clearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)