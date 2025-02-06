Justice in Absence: Man Cleared of Attempted Culpable Homicide

In a notable decision, a Delhi court has acquitted Ajay Kumar Mandal of the charge of attempting to commit culpable homicide in the stabbing of his wife, Nikki Devi.

The verdict came after the court noted that the absence and untraceability of Devi, a primary witness, left a significant gap in the prosecution's case.

Despite evidence showing her blood on seized articles, the court maintained that forensic evidence alone could not substitute the critical, missing testimony required to convict Mandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)