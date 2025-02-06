Left Menu

Justice in Absence: Man Cleared of Attempted Culpable Homicide

A Delhi court acquitted Ajay Kumar Mandal of stabbing his wife due to her absence and untraceable status as a key witness. Despite forensic evidence matching the victim's blood with articles, the court emphasized the irreplaceability of primary testimony, resulting in Mandal's exoneration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:41 IST
Justice in Absence: Man Cleared of Attempted Culpable Homicide
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

In a notable decision, a Delhi court has acquitted Ajay Kumar Mandal of the charge of attempting to commit culpable homicide in the stabbing of his wife, Nikki Devi.

The verdict came after the court noted that the absence and untraceability of Devi, a primary witness, left a significant gap in the prosecution's case.

Despite evidence showing her blood on seized articles, the court maintained that forensic evidence alone could not substitute the critical, missing testimony required to convict Mandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025