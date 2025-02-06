Controversy Arises Over Shackling of Indian Deportees
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the transport of deportees in shackles by a US military aircraft as 'a matter of great shame'. The 104 deported Indians, including residents from various states, were returned amid heightened US immigration enforcement. Concerns were raised over their subsequent treatment by local government authorities.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep disappointment over the treatment of Indian deportees who were returned in shackles by a US military aircraft. The incident was deemed 'a matter of great shame for the country'.
Mann also laid into the Haryana government for utilizing police prisoner vans to transport the deportees from the Amritsar airport to their hometowns. He compared this response to 'rubbing salt in their wounds'.
The US action involved deporting 104 Indians, with the individuals being unshackled only after arriving, raising further concerns ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington. The treatment of these deportees has sparked a debate over human rights and diplomatic relations.
