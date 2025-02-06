Left Menu

Maoist Commander and Wife Surrender in Chhattisgarh

A Maoist commander and his wife surrendered to the ITBP and police in Chhattisgarh, ending years of activity in left wing extremism. Both carried a reward for their arrest. The commander had served as the press unit leader since 2020, issuing statements on behalf of the Maoists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:13 IST
Chhattisgarh Police Image Credit: ANI
A Maoist commander, who led the Left-Wing Extremist group's press unit, and his wife have surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Police had previously set a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on Pawan Tulavi, also known as Maling. Tulavi and his wife, Payem Oyam, surrendered to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Since joining the Maoists in 2008, Tulavi ascended to become a local leader, while his wife had been active with the Indravati Area Committee since 2011. Both faced considerable rewards for their capture, but their voluntary surrender marks a significant turn in the region’s ongoing anti-Naxal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

