Maoist Commander and Wife Surrender in Chhattisgarh
A Maoist commander and his wife surrendered to the ITBP and police in Chhattisgarh, ending years of activity in left wing extremism. Both carried a reward for their arrest. The commander had served as the press unit leader since 2020, issuing statements on behalf of the Maoists.
- Country:
- India
A Maoist commander, who led the Left-Wing Extremist group's press unit, and his wife have surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Chhattisgarh Police had previously set a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on Pawan Tulavi, also known as Maling. Tulavi and his wife, Payem Oyam, surrendered to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.
Since joining the Maoists in 2008, Tulavi ascended to become a local leader, while his wife had been active with the Indravati Area Committee since 2011. Both faced considerable rewards for their capture, but their voluntary surrender marks a significant turn in the region’s ongoing anti-Naxal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beed court sends extortion case accused Walmik Karad in 14-day judicial custody following end of police remand.
Police facilitating BJP's campaign, hooliganism by party workers to disrupt AAP's poll campaign in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Palghar Police Showcase Stellar 87% Crime Detection Rate in 2024
Supreme Court to Weigh Impact of 'Moment of Threat' Doctrine in Police Shooting Case
Shimla Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Trafficking