Maoist Commander and Wife Surrender in Chhattisgarh

A Maoist commander, who led the Left-Wing Extremist group's press unit, and his wife have surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Police had previously set a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on Pawan Tulavi, also known as Maling. Tulavi and his wife, Payem Oyam, surrendered to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Since joining the Maoists in 2008, Tulavi ascended to become a local leader, while his wife had been active with the Indravati Area Committee since 2011. Both faced considerable rewards for their capture, but their voluntary surrender marks a significant turn in the region’s ongoing anti-Naxal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)