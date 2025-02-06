Supreme Court Orders Transfer of CLAT 2025 Petitions for Consistent Adjudication

The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive to transfer all petitions challenging the 2025 CLAT results to the Delhi High Court. This move aims for a unified and consistent approach to adjudication across multiple jurisdictions.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized the necessity for expeditious handling of the cases, instructing high courts including Bombay, Karnataka, and Calcutta to transfer all related judicial records swiftly.

Amid several pleas about alleged errors in the CLAT exams, the court's decision is anticipated to streamline the legal process and provide clarity on admissions to national law universities throughout the country.

