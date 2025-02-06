Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Transfer of CLAT 2025 Petitions for Consistent Adjudication

The Supreme Court has ordered the transfer of all petitions against the 2025 CLAT results from various high courts to the Delhi High Court. The court aims to ensure consistent adjudication on the matters concerning alleged errors in the CLAT, which determines admissions to law courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:26 IST
Supreme Court Orders Transfer of CLAT 2025 Petitions for Consistent Adjudication
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a significant directive to transfer all petitions challenging the 2025 CLAT results to the Delhi High Court. This move aims for a unified and consistent approach to adjudication across multiple jurisdictions.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, emphasized the necessity for expeditious handling of the cases, instructing high courts including Bombay, Karnataka, and Calcutta to transfer all related judicial records swiftly.

Amid several pleas about alleged errors in the CLAT exams, the court's decision is anticipated to streamline the legal process and provide clarity on admissions to national law universities throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025