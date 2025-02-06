Rozgar Melas Propel Recruitment in Central Government

The central government has been actively engaging in large-scale employment through Rozgar Melas, leading to the issuance of several lakh appointment letters between 2022 and 2023. This was relayed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The recruitment drive is meticulously recorded by individual ministries, departments, and recruitment bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a written reply, clarified the processes involved in these massive employment campaigns.

Minister Singh highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022, and since then, 14 such melas have been organized in numerous cities, boosting job opportunities within central government sectors. Vacancies are described as a part of a continuous cycle of recruitment to fill government roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)