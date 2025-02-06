Left Menu

Australia Reels from Rising Antisemitic Attacks Amid New Laws

Australia faces a surge in antisemitic attacks resulting in new hate crime laws. Almost 200 individuals have been charged with offenses against Jewish communities, sparking political debate on how to address such hate-fueled incidents. Investigations reveal possible foreign orchestration behind these crimes.

Updated: 06-02-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:16 IST
Australia Reels from Rising Antisemitic Attacks Amid New Laws
A wave of antisemitic attacks has shaken Australia, with a dozen arrests associated with vandalism, arson, and targeting of Jewish homes, schools, and synagogues since October. This surge in hostility towards Jewish communities has provoked widespread condemnation and spurred a heated debate on attributing blame.

In response to the crisis, Australia's federal lawmakers advanced hate crime legislation almost unanimously, emphasizing the need for punitive measures. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton have both expressed the urgency of addressing hate crimes during this national crisis.

Incidents have predominantly occurred in Sydney and Melbourne, where 85% of Australia's Jewish population resides. Investigators are looking into the potential involvement of foreign actors. The government has introduced several legal initiatives to curb hate crimes, highlighting the complexity of the issue amid intense political scrutiny.

