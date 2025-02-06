Massive Grievance Redressal Achievements in 2024: A Landmark Year for CPGRAMS
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that over 28 lakh public grievances were addressed in 2024 through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). The grievances encompassed a variety of ministries, departments, and state entities, illustrating improved government response and redressal capabilities.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced that more than 28 lakh public grievances were successfully addressed last year via the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). This online platform plays a pivotal role in enabling citizens to articulate their grievances to the government.
In 2024 alone, CPGRAMS facilitated the resolution of 28,33,836 grievances. These included 20,71,667 issues related to central ministries and departments, and 7,62,169 concerning state governments and Union Territories. Minister Singh emphasized that over one lakh grievances were resolved each month.
Furthermore, Singh detailed that new guidelines issued on August 23, 2024, aim to improve the efficiency of grievance redressal. These include integrating platforms, establishing dedicated grievance cells, appointing competent officers, and reducing the resolution timeframe to 21 days, bolstering overall governance efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Government Gag Orders on Health Agencies
Kerala PPE Scandal: Congress Accuses Left Government of Corruption
West Bengal Government Challenges Life Sentence in RG Kar Case
Expired Drugs and PPE Procurement Scandal Shake Kerala's Government
JD(U) Withdraws Support from Manipur BJP Government Amid Tensions