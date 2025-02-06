Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh's Case

The Calcutta High Court reviewed the case against Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, accused of financial irregularities. The court emphasized the need for due process while ensuring a speedy trial, proposing a deadline for filing and hearing discharge petitions and framing charges.

The Calcutta High Court has emphasized the necessity of providing reasonable time to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, amidst financial irregularity charges. The court stressed on the importance of due process before charges are officially framed against Ghosh.

In a bid to postpone the charge framing, Ghosh challenged a single bench order, arguing the need to thoroughly review extensive documentation provided by the CBI just days before the scheduled proceeding. The division bench has assured oversight of the case's progression, urging a balance between expedition and fairness.

The court has set a potential timeline for filing and hearing discharge petitions, ensuring such motions are addressed promptly. The onus will be on the CBI to adhere to a structured trial schedule post-charge framing, to maintain a pace that respects both speedy trial imperatives and comprehensive legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

