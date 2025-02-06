Chennai Hosts North East Trade and Investment Roadshow, Attracting Strong Investor Interest

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) hosted the North East Trade and Investment Roadshow in Chennai on Wednesday, drawing significant interest from potential investors eager to explore opportunities in the North Eastern States. The event saw participation from Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Development of North Eastern Region & Ministry of Communications, Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Hon'ble Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Mizoram, and senior officials from MDoNER, North Eastern Council, and representatives of North Eastern States.

Highlighting North East as India’s Economic Powerhouse

In his keynote address, Hon’ble Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasized the strategic importance of the North Eastern Region, referring to it as "India’s Asthalakshmi," a key economic asset poised for rapid industrialization. He detailed the major infrastructure developments undertaken in the last decade under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, including expanded air, road, rail, and waterways connectivity. Shri Scindia highlighted that each of the eight North Eastern states offers unique strengths, resources, and opportunities, positioning the region as an invaluable asset in India's growth trajectory.

The Minister underscored the region’s potential across various sectors, such as tourism and hospitality, agriculture and allied industries, healthcare, entertainment and sports, infrastructure and logistics, IT and ITeS, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, and energy. He assured investors that the region’s youth, high literacy rates, and abundant natural resources make it an ideal destination for investment.

Drawing a parallel between Chennai and North East India, Shri Scindia praised Chennai as a "thriving IT powerhouse and a cradle of economic growth for India." He invited Chennai’s entrepreneurs to leverage the North East’s strengths in agriculture, food processing, tourism, and manufacturing. He also highlighted that the region holds 38% of India’s bamboo resources, presenting significant opportunities for Chennai’s furniture industry. Furthermore, the large untapped hydrocarbon reserves and hydropower generation potential in the region await investment.

Mizoram: A Small State with Immense Potential

Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Hon'ble Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Mizoram, spotlighted Mizoram’s unique investment opportunities. Despite its small population of 11 lakh, Mizoram boasts 55% of its land under horticulture, producing GI-tagged ginger and chillies, as well as mandarin oranges, papaya, and dragon fruit. The state’s rich bamboo cultivation remains largely untapped, offering significant prospects for the bamboo industry.

Mizoram is also positioning itself as a sports powerhouse in line with India’s 2036 Olympic vision. The state has produced top sportspersons, underscoring the potential for investment in the sports sector. The Minister also encouraged investors to explore opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, and food processing.

Unlocking North East’s Investment Potential

Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, described the North East as a hub of innovation, cultural heritage, and economic opportunity. He noted that over the past decade, connectivity across road, rail, air, water, and digital networks has been transformed, accelerating the region’s economic growth beyond the national average. Tailored, attractive investment policies aligned with Central Government initiatives further enhance the region’s appeal.

He announced the development of eight model tourist destinations across the North Eastern States through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and emphasized the rapid growth of the IT and ITeS sectors. The agriculture and allied sectors offer unique products with immense economic potential. He also highlighted the UNNATI scheme, which provides attractive incentives for investment in the region.

With projects like the trilateral highways and the Kaladan project, the North East is set to become a key hub for medical tourism, serving over 60 million people from neighbouring countries. The single-window system across the North Eastern States ensures ease of doing business, making the region an attractive destination for investors.

Opportunities for Diverse Sectors

Shri Shantanu, Joint Secretary, MDoNER, elaborated on the North East’s rich untapped potential, emphasizing the remarkable improvement in connectivity over the last decade. He highlighted opportunities across various sectors, including IT and ITeS, healthcare, agriculture and allied industries, education and skill development, sports and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and logistics, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, and energy.

Shri Shantanu emphasized that the North East’s strategic location, enabling infrastructure, and an English-speaking workforce make it ideal for businesses targeting Southeast Asian markets. He invited investors to explore the vast opportunities and be part of North East India’s growth journey.

Promoting the UNNATI Scheme

A representative from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry provided an in-depth presentation on the UNNATI Scheme. This scheme aims to boost industrialization and economic growth in North East India, offering incentives to attract investors and manufacturing companies. It supports the ‘Act East Policy,’ promotes domestic manufacturing, reduces import dependence, and enhances exports.

Fostering Future Partnerships

Senior officials representing the North Eastern States shared actionable insights about emerging opportunities across various sectors. The Chennai roadshow drew strong participation from industry leaders, further reinforcing the investment appeal of North East India. The event featured several Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, providing investors with a platform to discuss their investment plans in the North Eastern Region.

The Chennai roadshow concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing keen interest in exploring collaborative ventures in the North Eastern Region. The event fostered meaningful dialogue and laid the groundwork for future partnerships, driving economic growth and sustainable development in the region. This roadshow marked another milestone in a series of successful events across India, showcasing the untapped potential of North East India.