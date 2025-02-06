Left Menu

Central Government's Contractual Hiring: Guidelines and Processes Unveiled

The Central government utilizes contractual services based on necessity, following procedural norms for efficiency and economic reasons. Appointments are in accordance with recruitment rules, yet sometimes require outsourcing due to administrative demands. Permanent positions continue to be filled by cadre controlling authorities as per recruitment regulations.

The Central government ministries and departments engage in hiring contractual services according to their needs, completing all essential procedural steps beforehand, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In response to inquiries about the absence of specific guidelines by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for contractual appointments within government ministries, organizations, and PSUs, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh clarified in a written reply that government positions are filled per recruitment rules. However, in situations demanding administrative efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and necessity, contractual and outsourced services are utilized.

Singh added that appointments against vacant posts in the Central government are ongoing, managed by cadre controlling authorities in line with recruitment rules, with details maintained by respective ministries. This response was given when queried about the number of permanent appointments made across different categories using discretionary quota over the past three years.

