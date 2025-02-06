Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: A Fatal Night in North Delhi

A 30-year-old man, Bhagwan Dass from Etah, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly beaten to death by his friend Subhash during an argument while drinking in North Delhi. The incident came to light after a PCR call led police to discover Dass's body near Jindpur Nala. Subhash has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:12 IST
Tragic Altercation: A Fatal Night in North Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A night of social drinking turned deadly for 30-year-old Bhagwan Dass when a heated argument with his friend escalated to fatal violence. The incident occurred near Choudhary Heera Singh ki Samadhi in outer north Delhi, according to a statement from the police on Thursday.

The horrifying discovery was made on February 4, when police received a PCR call about an unidentified man found at the location. It was soon confirmed to be Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Following an investigation, Subhash, a friend and drinking companion on that fateful night, was apprehended.

CCTV footage and evidence, including bloodstained clothes and shoes, tied Subhash to the crime. Police suggest that the argument led to Dass being fatally struck on the head. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek further clarity on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025