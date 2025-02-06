Tragic Altercation: A Fatal Night in North Delhi

A night of social drinking turned deadly for 30-year-old Bhagwan Dass when a heated argument with his friend escalated to fatal violence. The incident occurred near Choudhary Heera Singh ki Samadhi in outer north Delhi, according to a statement from the police on Thursday.

The horrifying discovery was made on February 4, when police received a PCR call about an unidentified man found at the location. It was soon confirmed to be Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Following an investigation, Subhash, a friend and drinking companion on that fateful night, was apprehended.

CCTV footage and evidence, including bloodstained clothes and shoes, tied Subhash to the crime. Police suggest that the argument led to Dass being fatally struck on the head. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek further clarity on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)