European Commission Targets Shein in Crackdown on Illegal Marketplace Content

The European Commission has issued a formal request to Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, seeking detailed internal documents and information concerning potential illegal content on its marketplace. This request forms part of an ongoing investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The Commission's inquiries are centered on consumer protection, public health, and user data privacy. Shein is required to submit data concerning its content moderation practices, the transparency of its algorithmic recommender systems, and its policies for safeguarding personal user data. The deadline for Shein's compliance is set for February 27.

This move coincides with wider efforts within the EU to regulate e-commerce platforms, notably targeting unsafe products. In response, Shein has expressed willingness to collaborate with European authorities to ensure safer online shopping for consumers across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)