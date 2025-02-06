Left Menu

Peace Prevails Over Tensions in Sambhal: NCM Investigates

NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Sambhal, where violence occurred during a survey of Jama Masjid last year, resulting in four deaths. He emphasized that the incident was not communal, advocating for peace and thorough examination before drawing conclusions. The commission will submit a detailed report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, recently made a significant visit to areas affected by last year's violence during a survey at Sambhal's Jama Masjid.

During this visit, Lalpura underscored that the incident, which tragically resulted in four fatalities, was not driven by communal tensions, aiming to promote peace and proper investigation before reaching any conclusions.

The commission plans to deliver its findings to the government, emphasizing the necessity for continued peace efforts and adherence to legal procedures for societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

