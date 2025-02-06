Maharashtra Minister Ordered to Pay Rs 2 Lakh Monthly to Estranged Wife Amid Legal Rows

A family court in Maharashtra has ruled that NCP leader and state minister Dhananjay Munde must pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh monthly to his estranged wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter. The order follows a domestic violence case filed by Sharma in 2020, for which a final ruling is yet to be made.

The court specified that Munde should provide Rs 1,25,000 monthly to Sharma and Rs 75,000 monthly to their daughter. However, the court did not approve maintenance for their adult son. Munde's lawyer, Sayali Sawant, emphasized that the maintenance decision is financially driven and not a final verdict on the domestic violence allegations.

Complicating matters further is Dhananjay Munde's involvement in a separate controversy with the arrest of his aide, linked to an extortion case. Sharma plans to challenge the interim maintenance order in the high court, expressing dissatisfaction with the amount sanctioned by the family court.

(With inputs from agencies.)