CBI Cracks Down: Arrest in High-Profile Darjeeling Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a Bengaluru-based fugitive linked to the 2010 murder of Madan Tamang, the then president of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL), in Darjeeling.

Identified as Puran Bahadur Rai, the accused had evaded legal proceedings since 2017, but was arrested in Anekal Taluka as part of a dedicated investigation by the agency.

The CBI took over the murder case in 2011 at the state's behest and had issued an open-ended warrant against Rai in 2024. Coordinated efforts and technical analysis were crucial in capturing the absconder.

