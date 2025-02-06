Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down: Arrest in High-Profile Darjeeling Murder Case

The CBI apprehended Puran Bahadur Rai in Bengaluru, ending his seven-year evasion related to the 2010 murder of Madan Tamang in Darjeeling. Rai, a charge-sheeted suspect, fled from trial proceedings in 2017. His capture followed a court-issued warrant, catalyzed by coordinated investigative efforts.

  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended a Bengaluru-based fugitive linked to the 2010 murder of Madan Tamang, the then president of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL), in Darjeeling.

Identified as Puran Bahadur Rai, the accused had evaded legal proceedings since 2017, but was arrested in Anekal Taluka as part of a dedicated investigation by the agency.

The CBI took over the murder case in 2011 at the state's behest and had issued an open-ended warrant against Rai in 2024. Coordinated efforts and technical analysis were crucial in capturing the absconder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

