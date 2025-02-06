Left Menu

Elon Musk’s Agents Access Restricted Government Records

Elon Musk's agents reportedly accessed sensitive government records on millions of federal employees, maintained by the Office of Personnel Management. The compromised data included Treasury and State Department officials in sensitive security positions, as reported by the Washington Post citing knowledgeable U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:42 IST
In a recent development, agents working for billionaire businessman Elon Musk have reportedly gained access to highly classified government records maintained by the Office of Personnel Management. According to a report from the Washington Post, four U.S. officials have confirmed knowledge of these activities.

The accessed records are said to involve millions of federal employees, including those holding sensitive security positions within the Treasury and State Department. The breach highlights possible vulnerabilities in the government's handling of vital personnel data.

The records were reportedly accessed by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, raising questions about the implications for federal employee privacy and national security. Officials are currently investigating the extent and impact of this data access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

