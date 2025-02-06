Dramatic Rescue: CEO Abducted, Police Chase Ensues

A dramatic police chase unfolded on Thursday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, where the Chief Executive Officer of a local civic body was abducted. Following swift action, the police rescued the CEO within hours, said an official.

The criminal operation involved 13 individuals, including one woman, who were apprehended after the police caught them in Ujjain district, 150 km from Neemuch. The incident unfolded when kidnappers in two SUVs accosted Jawad Janpad Panchayat CEO Akash Dharve, 26, from the Neemuch Cantt police area.

Alerted by the abduction, multiple police teams pursued the kidnappers, intercepting the SUVs near Nagada in Ujjain district, en route to Indore. The CEO was rescued unharmed and was sent for a medical check-up. The incident, believed to stem from a failed love affair, led to a police FIR against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)