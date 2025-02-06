Left Menu

Outcry Over Civilian Deaths in Kashmir: Calls for Investigation Intensify

The killing of civilian Waseem Majeed Mir by army firing in Kashmir has sparked outrage. Political leaders demand a thorough investigation into his death at a checkpoint. The incident has raised concerns over excessive force and the treatment of civilians in conflict zones.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:47 IST

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday expressed outrage over the army's killing of civilian driver Waseem Majeed Mir, calling it 'shocking.' Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari has urged a probe into the incident, which occurred in Baramulla district.

Mufti criticized the army's actions, questioning the justification for such an incident that followed a prolonged chase. She decried the disregard for Kashmiri lives in a post on X, emphasizing the loss of innocent lives due to unfounded suspicions.

Bukahri and other political figures, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, have condemned the shooting, highlighting its negative impact on peace efforts and calling for a judicial probe to deliver justice.



