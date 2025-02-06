Tensions Rise in J&K: Abdullah Calls for Transparent Probes

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced serious concerns over recent fatal incidents in the districts of Kathua and Baramulla, underscoring the urgent need for transparent investigations.

In Kathua, a 26-year-old man, accused of militancy, allegedly died by suicide following purported police harassment, sparking separate investigations by law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a truck driver was fatally shot by army personnel after allegedly ignoring repeated warnings to stop at a checkpost. Abdullah warned that such events could further alienate the local populace crucial for the region's journey towards normalcy.

