Tensions Rise in J&K: Abdullah Calls for Transparent Probes
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concerns over recent deaths in Kathua and Baramulla, urging prompt investigations. The incidents have raised fears of alienating the local population, prompting Abdullah to involve the Union government in ensuring time-bound and transparent inquiries.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced serious concerns over recent fatal incidents in the districts of Kathua and Baramulla, underscoring the urgent need for transparent investigations.
In Kathua, a 26-year-old man, accused of militancy, allegedly died by suicide following purported police harassment, sparking separate investigations by law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, in Baramulla, a truck driver was fatally shot by army personnel after allegedly ignoring repeated warnings to stop at a checkpost. Abdullah warned that such events could further alienate the local populace crucial for the region's journey towards normalcy.
