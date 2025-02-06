Unyielding Security Measures in Delhi's Assembly Elections Ensure Transparency

As the Delhi assembly elections unfold, securing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) has been prioritized by the Election Commission of India. The CEO, R. Alice Vaz, detailed the rigorous security measures in place.

All voting machines are housed in 70 strong rooms, each dedicated to one assembly constituency, protected by a stringent three-tier security system. Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) secure the innermost perimeter, while state-armed police guard outer layers, ensuring maximum protection.

CCTV surveillance operates non-stop, covering all entry points, complemented by a double-lock system. Candidates' agents monitor the arrangements continuously and gain periodic access to verify adherence to protocols. The CEO assured transparency with detailed monitoring, ensuring election results reflect the people's true mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)