Controversy Strikes as Congress Issues Notice to Teenmaar Mallanna

The Telangana Congress has issued a show cause notice to MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna, for his controversial actions involving the burning of a socio-economic caste survey.

Mallanna's actions have been deemed objectionable as he also made remarks against party leadership, prompting an official response.

The Congress party has mandated that Mallanna provide an explanation by February 12, 2025, threatening disciplinary action according to party rules if he fails to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)