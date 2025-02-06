Controversy Strikes as Congress Issues Notice to Teenmaar Mallanna
The Telangana Congress issued a show cause notice to MLC Chintapandu Naveen, known as Teenmaar Mallanna, after he allegedly burned copies of a caste survey and criticized party leadership. The MLC must respond by February 12, 2025, or face disciplinary action. The party had previously supported his MLC election.
The Telangana Congress has issued a show cause notice to MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna, for his controversial actions involving the burning of a socio-economic caste survey.
Mallanna's actions have been deemed objectionable as he also made remarks against party leadership, prompting an official response.
The Congress party has mandated that Mallanna provide an explanation by February 12, 2025, threatening disciplinary action according to party rules if he fails to comply.
