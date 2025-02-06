Russia Criticizes Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan
Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized U.S. President Trump's comments on a Gaza takeover plan, labeling them unhelpful and escalating tensions. Trump suggested a handover of Gaza to the U.S. post-conflict with no troop deployment. Russia deems the Gaza situation a catastrophe.
In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding a takeover plan for the Gaza Strip, Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed such populist commentary as counter-productive. The Ministry insists that these statements only serve to escalate tensions further on the global stage.
On Thursday, Trump suggested that Israel would eventually transfer control of Gaza to the United States following the resolution of ongoing hostilities and the relocation of its populace. According to Trump, this would negate the necessity of deploying American troops on the ground.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, emphasized that the situation in Gaza has deteriorated from a tragedy to a catastrophe, highlighting the severity of the ongoing crisis.
