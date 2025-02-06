From Dreams to Shackles: The Harsh Realities of Illegal Immigration
This article sheds light on the harrowing experiences of 104 Indian immigrants deported from the US. Despite embarking on perilous journeys with hopes of a better life, they faced extortion and danger, accruing significant debts. Families now urge strict action against travel agents involved in fraudulent practices.
- Country:
- India
In the shadow of shattered dreams, 104 Indian immigrants deported from the US last week returned home amid growing calls for strict action against fraudulent travel agents. Confronted by staggering debts and haunting memories, these individuals now face an uncertain future.
These immigrants endured perilous 'dunki' routes, characterized by dangerous, covert border crossings facilitated by unscrupulous agents. Hailing from various Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat, they embarked on arduous journeys, often involving treks through dense forests and rough waters.
Families of the deportees have recounted tales of extortion and torture suffered at the hands of immigration mafias. Many are left grappling with massive financial burdens, calling for government intervention to crack down on deceitful agents and aid in recovering lost funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beed court sends extortion case accused Walmik Karad in 14-day judicial custody following end of police remand.
High-Profile Murder and Extortion: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra
Political Scandal in Maharashtra: Allegations Entangle Minister in Extortion Case
Gangster DK Rao Arrested: Inside the Rs 2.5 Crore Extortion Case Shaking Mumbai
Jailed Journalist Mahesh Langa Faces Fifth FIR Amid Extortion Allegations