From Dreams to Shackles: The Harsh Realities of Illegal Immigration

This article sheds light on the harrowing experiences of 104 Indian immigrants deported from the US. Despite embarking on perilous journeys with hopes of a better life, they faced extortion and danger, accruing significant debts. Families now urge strict action against travel agents involved in fraudulent practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:54 IST
From Dreams to Shackles: The Harsh Realities of Illegal Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the shadow of shattered dreams, 104 Indian immigrants deported from the US last week returned home amid growing calls for strict action against fraudulent travel agents. Confronted by staggering debts and haunting memories, these individuals now face an uncertain future.

These immigrants endured perilous 'dunki' routes, characterized by dangerous, covert border crossings facilitated by unscrupulous agents. Hailing from various Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat, they embarked on arduous journeys, often involving treks through dense forests and rough waters.

Families of the deportees have recounted tales of extortion and torture suffered at the hands of immigration mafias. Many are left grappling with massive financial burdens, calling for government intervention to crack down on deceitful agents and aid in recovering lost funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

