From Dreams to Shackles: The Harsh Realities of Illegal Immigration

In the shadow of shattered dreams, 104 Indian immigrants deported from the US last week returned home amid growing calls for strict action against fraudulent travel agents. Confronted by staggering debts and haunting memories, these individuals now face an uncertain future.

These immigrants endured perilous 'dunki' routes, characterized by dangerous, covert border crossings facilitated by unscrupulous agents. Hailing from various Indian states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat, they embarked on arduous journeys, often involving treks through dense forests and rough waters.

Families of the deportees have recounted tales of extortion and torture suffered at the hands of immigration mafias. Many are left grappling with massive financial burdens, calling for government intervention to crack down on deceitful agents and aid in recovering lost funds.

