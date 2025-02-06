Jurisdiction Doubts in Jain vs Singh Defamation Case: A Special Court's Dilemma

A special court for lawmakers has expressed uncertainty regarding its jurisdiction in a defamation lawsuit filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain against BJP's Karnail Singh. The court noted that Singh was neither a current nor former Member of Parliament or Legislative Assembly, raising questions about whether the case falls within its purview.

The additional chief judicial magistrate, Paras Dalal, has sought clarification on whether the proceedings could appropriately be conducted in his court, which is specifically designated for trying lawmakers. "Clarification is sought by this court if the present case can be tried before this court since only the complainant is a sitting member of legislative assembly and the proposed accused is neither a sitting or an ex-MP or MLA," the magistrate stated.

The court has set a hearing date of February 19, allowing time for Jain's legal team to provide relevant case law addressing this jurisdictional query. Reportedly, Jain's defamation charge against Singh alleges that defamatory statements were made during a television interview, accusing Jain of possessing illicit wealth acquired through corruption and money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)