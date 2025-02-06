Left Menu

Russia Criticizes Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Comment

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's comment about a proposed takeover plan for Gaza, labeling it as unproductive and tension-inducing. Trump suggested the United States could take control of Gaza post-conflict without deploying troops. The Russian Foreign Ministry described Gaza's current state as catastrophic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:59 IST
Russia Criticizes Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Comment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry has criticized a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a proposed takeover plan for the Gaza Strip, describing it as counterproductive and likely to escalate tensions further.

Trump claimed that Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the United States once the ongoing fighting had ceased and the population resettled, suggesting there would be no need for U.S. troops to be deployed on the ground.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the situation in Gaza has deteriorated from tragedy to a catastrophe, emphasizing the gravity of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025