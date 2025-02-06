Russia Criticizes Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Comment

Russia's Foreign Ministry has criticized a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a proposed takeover plan for the Gaza Strip, describing it as counterproductive and likely to escalate tensions further.

Trump claimed that Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the United States once the ongoing fighting had ceased and the population resettled, suggesting there would be no need for U.S. troops to be deployed on the ground.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the situation in Gaza has deteriorated from tragedy to a catastrophe, emphasizing the gravity of the matter.

