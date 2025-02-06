US-India Deportation Update: 15,668 Returned Since 2009

Since 2009, a total of 15,668 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the United States to India, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He addressed the Rajya Sabha, following criticisms about the deportation of 104 Indian immigrants who arrived in Amritsar on a US military plane this week.

The minister emphasized that this deportation process is not new but ongoing. He provided deportation data: 734 in 2009, peaking at 2,042 in 2019, down to 104 so far in 2023. The deportations are conducted by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under well-established procedures.

Jaishankar stated that ICE employs a standard operating procedure effective since 2012, which includes the use of restraints, although women and children are exempt. Basic needs such as food and medical emergencies for deportees are also addressed during transit.

