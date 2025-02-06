Left Menu

Education Minister Defends UGC Draft Amid Criticism

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leaders for opposing the draft UGC regulations, accusing them of misrepresenting educational reforms as threats. He emphasized the reforms' aim to broaden perspectives and reinforce academic institutions, while urging opposition leaders to thoroughly review the draft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:12 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified his criticism of the Congress, accusing opposition members of distorting the draft UGC regulations to fit outdated political narratives. His remarks followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims that the regulations aimed to impose a homogeneous cultural agenda.

Pradhan emphasized that the UGC draft regulations were meant to expand educational horizons and uphold institutional autonomy. He criticized political leaders for opposing reforms without proper understanding, calling for a commitment to genuine discourse over political posturing.

The Congress has labeled the draft regulations as anti-Constitution and oppressive, urging their withdrawal. Meanwhile, opposition states adopted a resolution against the UGC's proposals, continuing the political debate on the future of India's educational system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

