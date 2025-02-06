CBI Uncovers Tax Data Leak Scandal
The CBI conducted searches across 18 locations in India targeting IRS officer Vijayendra R and several chartered accountants. They allegedly compromised the 'Faceless Scheme of Assessment' by sharing sensitive data for monetary gain, undermining the government's efforts for a more anonymous tax process.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an intensive operation on Thursday, raiding 18 locations nationwide in a crackdown against IRS officer Vijayendra R and multiple officers from the Income Tax department. The raids follow accusations of an illegal data-sharing conspiracy, where sensitive tax assessment details were leaked to chartered accountants.
The investigation, prompted by findings in an Income Tax department inquiry, implicated several individuals, including Deputy Commissioner Vijayendra R from New Delhi and purported chartered accountant Dinesh Kumar Agrawal. The accused reportedly manipulated the faceless assessment system, a step the government introduced to eliminate direct interactions between taxpayers and officers, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency.
As outlined in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI, the leak involved disclosing personal details of assessing and appellate officers to aid taxpayers in settling pending assessments for financial rewards. The raids across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, yielded incriminating evidence of payments and digital correspondence linked to the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Income Tax Department Raids Akums Drugs: Ongoing Investigation
SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking scrapping of tax deducted at source framework under Income Tax Act.
Market Jitters: IIFL Group Under Income Tax Scrutiny
Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half, tax on essential commodities ended if loan waiver to rich is stopped: Arvind Kejriwal.
Zero Income Tax Initiative: A Boost for Middle Class Economy