CBI Uncovers Tax Data Leak Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an intensive operation on Thursday, raiding 18 locations nationwide in a crackdown against IRS officer Vijayendra R and multiple officers from the Income Tax department. The raids follow accusations of an illegal data-sharing conspiracy, where sensitive tax assessment details were leaked to chartered accountants.

The investigation, prompted by findings in an Income Tax department inquiry, implicated several individuals, including Deputy Commissioner Vijayendra R from New Delhi and purported chartered accountant Dinesh Kumar Agrawal. The accused reportedly manipulated the faceless assessment system, a step the government introduced to eliminate direct interactions between taxpayers and officers, thereby enhancing efficiency and transparency.

As outlined in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI, the leak involved disclosing personal details of assessing and appellate officers to aid taxpayers in settling pending assessments for financial rewards. The raids across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, yielded incriminating evidence of payments and digital correspondence linked to the scheme.

