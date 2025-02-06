Tragic Discovery: Premature Baby Found in Thane Garbage Heap

In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday, the body of a 36-week-old premature baby was discovered amidst a pile of garbage in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Concerned passersby stumbled upon the tragic sight near a hotel in the Bhiwandi area, with the infant's body wrapped in a sheet.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation after registering a case, and the body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)