Tragic Discovery: Premature Baby Found in Thane Garbage Heap
In a distressing incident in Thane district, the body of a 36-week-old premature baby was found abandoned in a garbage heap. Authorities are investigating the matter after local passersby alerted the police. The infant's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday, the body of a 36-week-old premature baby was discovered amidst a pile of garbage in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Concerned passersby stumbled upon the tragic sight near a hotel in the Bhiwandi area, with the infant's body wrapped in a sheet.
Local authorities have initiated an investigation after registering a case, and the body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement