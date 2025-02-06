Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officer Under Investigation

The Odisha vigilance department has intensified its efforts against alleged corruption, launching a separate probe following the recovery of over Rs 2 crore in cash from an officer in the watershed department.

Vigilance officials on Wednesday raided the residence of Santanu Mohapatra, deputy director and project director in Malkangiri, uncovering disproportionate assets, including cash and property.

Mohapatra and his associates are accused of fabricating completed work reports to misappropriate funds. The inquiry extends to financial records and transactions dating back two years, scrutinizing potential misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)