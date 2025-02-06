Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officer Under Investigation
Odisha vigilance department has launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds by an officer from the watershed department. Following a raid, officials found over Rs 2 crore in cash, gold, and other assets. The officer and associates are accused of falsely reporting work to steal government funds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha vigilance department has intensified its efforts against alleged corruption, launching a separate probe following the recovery of over Rs 2 crore in cash from an officer in the watershed department.
Vigilance officials on Wednesday raided the residence of Santanu Mohapatra, deputy director and project director in Malkangiri, uncovering disproportionate assets, including cash and property.
Mohapatra and his associates are accused of fabricating completed work reports to misappropriate funds. The inquiry extends to financial records and transactions dating back two years, scrutinizing potential misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- vigilance
- corruption
- misappropriation
- funds
- officer
- assets
- investigation
- bribery
- probe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Reinstated After Bail
Election Officers Scramble to Rectify Nomination Error in Erode East Bypoll
EnQuest Expands Horizons: Acquires Harbour's Vietnam Assets Amid UK Tax Struggles
President Murmu Urges Probationary Officers to Foster Citizen-Centric Governance and Drive Inclusive Development
CII Urges Overhaul of India's Intangible Assets Framework Amid Digital Shift