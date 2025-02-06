Employee's Desperate Debt: The Nagpur Heist
Bharat Hedaoo, a clothes store employee in Nagpur, was arrested for allegedly stealing nearly Rs 6 lakh. Facing debts from online rummy, he manipulated the shop's roof to cover up the theft. Investigations revealed insider involvement. Police have recovered most of the stolen amount.
A man in Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 6 lakh from a clothing store where he had been employed for nine years, police reported on Thursday. The accused, Bharat Hedaoo, 28, resorted to theft to settle a Rs 40,000 debt accumulated from playing online rummy.
The theft took place between January 30 and February 1, during which Hedaoo reportedly altered the tin roof of the store to simulate a break-in. However, investigators found no incriminating physical evidence on the roof, leading to the conclusion that the act was perpetrated by an insider.
Authorities apprehended Hedaoo on Wednesday, recovering Rs 5.93 lakh. The case highlights the impact of online gambling debts, as the accused confessed to the crime while in police custody, according to the Tehsil police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
