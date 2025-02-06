Left Menu

Temple Workers' Homes Demolished Without Notice in Karnataka

The Karnataka government directed district officials in Dakshina Kannada to respond urgently to the demolition of houses allocated to temple workers in Puttur. An unauthorized group demolished six homes without prior notice, using heavy machinery. Government officials were absent during the event, prompting state intervention.

The Karnataka government has taken decisive action following an unauthorized demolition of homes allocated to temple workers in Dakshina Kannada district. In a shocking incident reported on February 4, six houses were razed by a masked group using heavy machinery, allegedly without prior warning.

This group, consisting of 12 hooded assailants armed with lathis, carried out the demolition around 2 a.m. without any government officials present. The absence of prior notice and the forced eviction of families without allowing them to retrieve belongings has drawn serious criticism and prompted swift action from the authorities.

In response to the complaints lodged by the affected individuals, the secretary to the Chief Minister has instructed local officials to investigate the matter. The complaint has also been sent to the Commissioner of Religious Endowments for further measures, seeking accountability and restoration for the displaced families.

