Left Menu

Safe Return: 33 Gujaratis Deported from US Reach Home

Thirty-three individuals from Gujarat, deported from the US for illegal immigration, were safely transported to their homes under police supervision. The state government, guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, coordinated the deportees' secure passage upon completing immigration clearance with assistance from state police officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:13 IST
Safe Return: 33 Gujaratis Deported from US Reach Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-three individuals from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from the United States on grounds of illegal immigration, have safely returned to their native places. Their transportation was overseen by the police and facilitated by the state government on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, instructed senior officers to coordinate with various agencies and ensure the deportees' security, as per an official statement. The group, which included women and children, arrived at the Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar early Thursday morning.

To ensure the group's safe return, Gujarat's Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, dispatched a Deputy Superintendent of Police to the Amritsar airport. The officer's role was to manage the verification and immigration procedures for the group, subsequently facilitating their onward journey to Gujarat in state-arranged vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025