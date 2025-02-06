Safe Return: 33 Gujaratis Deported from US Reach Home

Thirty-three individuals from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from the United States on grounds of illegal immigration, have safely returned to their native places. Their transportation was overseen by the police and facilitated by the state government on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, instructed senior officers to coordinate with various agencies and ensure the deportees' security, as per an official statement. The group, which included women and children, arrived at the Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar early Thursday morning.

To ensure the group's safe return, Gujarat's Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, dispatched a Deputy Superintendent of Police to the Amritsar airport. The officer's role was to manage the verification and immigration procedures for the group, subsequently facilitating their onward journey to Gujarat in state-arranged vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)