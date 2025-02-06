Left Menu

BJP Calls for Legislators to Strengthen Law and Order Efforts

The BJP held a legislative meeting discussing the law and order in the region, urging MLAs to collaborate with police to curb crime. Chaired by Sat Sharma, with Sunil Sharma and Ashok Koul present, the meeting stressed legislator responsibility in addressing security issues and public grievances effectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party convened a legislative meeting on Thursday to address the pressing law and order issues in the region, directing its members to intensify collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

With crime rates soaring, the party emphasized the need for immediate action from its legislators to tackle incidents like drug trafficking and thefts, thereby assuring public safety.

During the session, party leaders Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma, and Ashok Koul outlined strategies to enhance security, underscoring the importance of maintaining public trust ahead of future elections.

