Tragedy Strikes: Warehouse Shooting in Ohio

A warehouse shooting in New Albany, Ohio, left two dead and four injured, causing chaos among employees. The suspect, identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III, was apprehended following a search.

Foster was scheduled for arraignment after being arrested in Columbus. The New Albany police chief stated that the suspect was not fully cooperative during questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident.

The attack took place at a facility that manufactures cosmetics and toiletries. Authorities, using drones and police dogs, searched the area while employees were evacuated for safety. The community remains in shock as further details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)