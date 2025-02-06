Left Menu

Indian Deportation Dilemma: Left Parties Slam Inhumane US Treatment

The Left parties in India have condemned the treatment of deported Indian immigrants from the US and criticized the Indian government's response. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and affiliated organizations have protested the 'inhumane' conditions faced by deportees during their journey, urging prompt government action.

The Left parties have strongly condemned the treatment of Indians deported from the US, criticizing the Union government's response to the incident. Left MPs held a protest, claiming deportees endured 'inhumane' conditions.

A plane with 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar, marking the first deportation batch under the Trump administration. Deportees alleged being cuffed throughout the journey, sparking outrage from parties like CPI(M) who labeled the treatment 'unacceptable'.

The Modi government has been criticized for its perceived inaction, while organizations like CITU demand immediate intervention to ensure humane deportations. The incident has prompted calls for a dignified return of Indian deportees, highlighting tensions between the US and Indian authorities.

