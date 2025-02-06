Tragic Accident: Three Teens Killed in Crane Collision
Three teenagers died in a tragic accident near Tota Nagar when their bike collided with a moving construction crane. A bystander was also injured. The victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the crane has been seized as legal procedures continue.
In a tragic incident on Thursday, three teenagers lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a moving construction crane near Tota Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Shiv Ratan Ganj police station.
A roadside bystander was also injured in the accident, authorities reported.
The victims, Kamlesh (16), Suraj (12), and Sarvesh (12), were residents of Rukunpur Shivratanganj. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as local police seize the crane and carry out legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the injured individual is receiving medical care at CHC Shivratanganj.
