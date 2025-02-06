Tragic Accident: Three Teens Killed in Crane Collision

In a tragic incident on Thursday, three teenagers lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a moving construction crane near Tota Nagar, within the jurisdiction of Shiv Ratan Ganj police station.

A roadside bystander was also injured in the accident, authorities reported.

The victims, Kamlesh (16), Suraj (12), and Sarvesh (12), were residents of Rukunpur Shivratanganj. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as local police seize the crane and carry out legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the injured individual is receiving medical care at CHC Shivratanganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)